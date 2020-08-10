Pyramyd Air Launches Build Your Own Airgun Service

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Pyramyd Air, a leading retailer of airguns, optics, ammo, and more now becomes the leader in airgun customization with the introduction of its Build Your Own Airgun service, available exclusively at pyramydair.com.

“This initiative, years in the making, empowers airgunners with the ability to create something unique to THEM. With all the customization available, there are literally thousands of combinations, just waiting to be built,” says Kristen Coss, Marketing Director at Pyramyd Air. “Airgunners put time into customizing their guns, and love to show off their finished product. We built this service with them in mind, to give them the ability to make their customization happen right at the time of purchase. We’re excited to see the different combinations people come up with, and will showcase an online gallery of the custom builds for others to view…and get inspired by!”

At launch, the Build Your Own Airgun program will offer the ever-popular Colt Single Army Action Peacemakers out of the gate, but Pyramyd Air plans to include additional airgun models, in a variety of price points and manufacturers, in the future.

Customers start off on the airgun builder home page, where they can choose which air pistol they want to customize. Options include pellet and BB versions of the Colt Peacemaker, as well as the popular Ace-In-The-Hole pellet revolver. From there, they are led into the builder screen where they can swap out barrels, grips, triggers, and more until they get the airgun that is right for them. As they swap out parts, the gun build is reflected in real-time, giving customers an accurate representation of what their gun will look like. Once finished customizing, they’ll be able to see estimated production time, along with pricing.

Once the purchase is complete, Pyramyd Air’s technicians will build the custom gun and run it through our new Test Drive Service to ensure it not only looks good but performs as it should. Every gun will include a certificate verifying it passed performance testing and then packed into a keepsake bag affixed with medallion – just another unique touch representing the custom feel of the gun.

And it doesn't end there: if anything should happen to the airgun after a customer receives it, Pyramyd Air will honor the same warranties of the original gun's manufacturer for each custom-built gun.

For more information on the Build Your Own Airgun program, customers are invited to visit PyramydAir.com to learn more.

