Rocky Mountain Introduces New RM405 and RM415 Crossbows

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)-Superior, WI – Continuing a reputation for providing sportsmen and women Rock-Solid Dependability at an unprecedented price, Rocky Mountain® is proud to introduce the new-for-2020 RM405 and RM415 crossbow packages.

Built around the combination of a high-performance single-piece OD green stock and a rock-solid limb system, the new RM 405 kit comes loaded for bear and ready to work at a lean 7.40lbs. With the total uncocked assembly measuring 18.5″ W X 35″ L the performance-based system loads down a 200lb limb set to a narrow 14.5″ in the cocked position – sending crossbolts downrange at 405fps* with 139 ft-lbs. of bone-crushing kinetic energy.

Performance doesn't just come by way of fast projectiles. The RM 405 features a DFS (DryFire Safety) system that auto engages when the bow is cocked, dual string suppressors and limb dampeners to reduce bow noise, a large stirrup for easy cocking, and adjustable foregrip for a custom feel when shouldered. Each package also includes a red/blue Illuminated reticle 4X32 scope, rope cocking device, quick-detach three crossbolt side quiver, three PileDriver Carbon Express® crossbolts with practice points and rail lubricant to build a second-to-none value proposition at just $299.99 MSRP.

Stepping up the game from the RM405 the new-for-2020 RM415 isn't to be outdone. 215lb limbs send crossbolts downrange at a searing 415fps* with commanding accuracy and 146 ft-lbs of kinetic energy. Tied together by a premium set of strings the energy-efficient eccentric system spans 14.5″ of power stroke, yet is easily cocked with a rope cocking device (provided with the kit) to effortlessly engage the integrated DFS anti-dry fire trigger assembly. Sitting atop the one-piece molded camouflage stock is an ultra-bright fog proof, shockproof, and water resistant red/blue Illuminated 4X32 scope with a precision-etched multi-position reticle.

At just 7.5lbs this performance-driven package is both lightweight and maneuverable measuring a compact 14.5″ W X 35″ L when fully cocked. A large stirrup, dual string suppressors and string dampeners round out the bow's performance driven-features to provide additional ease-of-use and stealth whether at the range or on the hunt. The RM415's Trail Ready to Hunt Kit includes a rope cocking device, quick-detach three crossbolt side quiver, three Carbon Express® PileDriver crossbolts with practice points and rail lubricant. An integrated rail lube storage area, sling studs, and adjustable foregrip add to the bow's already exceptional price-to-performance ratio. MSRP: $349.99

*Speeds tested with a 380-grain Carbon Express crossbolt

To learn more about the Rocky Mountain or Rocky Mountain's full line of products please visit www.feradyne.com to get social please follow Rocky Mountain on Facebook- Facebook/huntrockymountain/

About Rocky Mountain:

Rocky Mountain is a subsidiary brand of FeraDyne Outdoors located at 1230 Poplar Avenue Superior, WI 54880. Renowned for its fixed-blade technology since 1979, the Rocky Mountain brand was relaunched in 2017 with the promise of Rock Solid Dependability in a full line of hard-working broadheads sights, crossbows, and archery accessories. Hunt Rocky Mountain!