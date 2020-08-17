U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Safari Club International is excited to announce registration is now open for its Annual Convention that takes place Feb. 3-6, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

SCI is proudly celebrating its 50th Anniversary at the 2021 Annual Convention. At the convention, SCI will be showcasing unique hunting opportunities on six continents, world-class taxidermy and art, and will give manufacturers their first opportunity to demonstrate new products directly to consumers. Widely considered to be the “Ultimate Sportsmen's Market,” the convention also plays host to dozens of topical seminars, presented by subject matter experts, that take place daily.

Whether your dream adventure is an epic Midwestern whitetail hunt or an international expedition that includes fishing or upland game and waterfowl, the SCI Annual Convention has that and more. Hundreds of professional hunters and outfitters representing every continent are excited to help you put on the adventure of a lifetime.

The Annual Convention also includes over 20 live, silent, day, evening, and online auctions that generate funds to support the protection of your rights as a hunter and wildlife conservation. Attendees can bid on once-in-a-lifetime hunt experiences, exceptional firearms, fine art, and jewelry, all of which are donated by renowned manufacturers and outfitters.

Celebrity spotting is always exciting, with most attending to book their next hunt. Included in the star-studded list of attendees and keynote speakers from past shows are Jim Shockey, Donald Trump Jr., Pat & Nicole Reeve, Adam Viniatieri, Adam LaRoche, Bruce Bochy, Nick Hoffman, Melissa Bachman, Tom Miranda, Kimberly Guilfloyle, Chad Belding, David Wells and Kristy Titus.

SCI monitors state and federal guidelines to ensure the health and safety of attendees for the 2021 Convention. Both the Las Vegas Convention Center and Caesar's Entertainment have provided details on their efforts in staff oversight and training, facilities preparation and cleaning, and food and beverage services. SCI is confident our host facilities will be a safe and healthy environment to enjoy the camaraderie and excitement of the 2021 Convention.

Please visit safariclub.org/ convention for more information and to take advantage of early bird convention registration pricing

