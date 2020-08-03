Safariland Group Launches Interactive Customer-Centric E-Commerce Website

Dynamic design, expansive holster finder tool and first-ever online Holster Education Center adds to customized user experience.

ONTARIO, California – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Safariland Group (“Safariland”), a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, today launched a dynamically redesigned customer-centric ecommerce website at www.safariland.com.

The clean, modern and easy-to-navigate website provides a robust interactive experience that allows customers to match products with their profession and personal needs. The website features one of the most advanced holster finders available online, and an all-new Holster Education Center, equipping the viewer with all the information needed to select a holster.

“We created this new website with one goal in mind – to design a revolutionary digital experience that puts the customer first throughout the entire process,” said Shane Ruiz, director digital media for the Safariland Group. “From our intuitive navigation to the all-new and interactive holster finder and in depth education center to so much more, this new site is truly a game changer in eCommerce.”

An exciting new resource – the Holster Education Center – is a highly interactive series of relevant easy-to-understand educational resources where the visitor will be guided through various considerations for selecting a holster. Written in a conversational tone, topics range from information about holster retention and ride, to different ways to carry a concealed firearm, to different competition shooting disciplines and much more.

Said Ruiz, “it’s like having a conversation with one of our subject matter experts rather than reading a website.”

Safariland’s Holster Finder takes the consumer through a series of visually enhanced questions to quickly get to a variety of holster options. Visitors always know where they are in the process and can easily change course in the middle of the activity. For a more customized search, the user may select a holster one of three ways – by profession, carry method, or firearm type.

The Company’s time-honored SAVES CLUB® is presented in a “Lives Saved” section that includes incident stories of the more than 2080 individuals who have been saved by Safariland armor or other protective gear made by the Company.

Tim Drnec, vice president, marketing and eCommerce, The Safariland Group added, “With this site we’re looking to revolutionize how the customer interacts with us as a manufacturer. This is not simply a static site; it’s a continuing conversation with our customer. Interactive tools like our Holster Education Center is only the beginning. This website will feature an everchanging landscape as we continually update it with new customization and configuration opportunities. We’re working on a couple of these updates even now.”

Safariland’s website provides product information on the company-wide array of leading brands and features an enhanced dealer locator to purchase products not available for sale on the site. Individuals shopping for forensic equipment will be pleased to know that in addition to locating products on Safariland.com, the Forensics Source™ distribution arm now has its own ecommerce site once again. Offering a wide selection of crime scene, identification and laboratory equipment, along with product from its four proprietary brands – EVI-PAQ®, Identicator®, Lightning Powder® and NIK Public Safety® – the user will be directed to a seamlessly linked website with a streamlined, simply categorized product layout that makes it easy to find, learn about, and shop forensic equipment.

Safariland’s new website is now live and can be accessed at Safariland.com. The site will be updated regularly with news of product launches and new features. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and to stay informed by subscribing to Safariland’s e-newsletter.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Hatch® Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit www.safariland.com