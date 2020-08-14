SCI Hires Mike Rogers Jr. as Executive VP of Member Services

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Safari Club International is pleased to announce the hiring of Mike Rogers Jr. to serve as Executive Vice President of Member Services, where he will guide convention, record book, and membership for SCI, the organization that protects our freedom to hunt.

Mike Rogers Jr. has been a well-recognized and respected industry professional in the world of outdoor field sports for several decades. He hosted and produced SCI's Expedition Safari on Outdoor Channel, which ran for 12 seasons as well as producing over 185 different worldwide television episodes. Mike also produced SCI's Annual Hunter's Convention evening events for the past 25 years.

“We're extremely excited to have Mike Rogers Jr. serving as Executive Vice President of Member Services,” said SCI CEO W. Laird Hamberlin. “Mike's decades of experience in the outdoor industry and as an outdoorsman and hunter have been key factors in his success. He brings an impressive track record in the conservation movement and with facilitating SCI initiatives over the years. We're excited to welcome him into this new role.”

About Safari Club International:

Safari Club International – First for Hunters is the leader in protecting the freedom to hunt and in promoting wildlife conservation worldwide. SCI has approximately 200 Chapters worldwide and its members represent all 50 of the United States as well as 106 other countries. SCI’s proactive leadership in a host of cooperative wildlife conservation, outdoor education and humanitarian programs empowers sportsmen to be contributing community members and participants in sound wildlife management and conservation. Visit the home page www.safariclub.org or call 520-620-1220 for more information.