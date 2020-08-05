Sig Sauer Announces New Gearbox for National Shooting Sports Month

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, is pleased to announce that SIG SAUER has agreed to sponsor a Gearbox Giveaway in support of 2020’s National Shooting Sports Month.

SIG SAUER is a leading manufacturer of rifles, handguns, airguns, ammunition, electro-optics, suppressors, and accessories for the military, law enforcement, and civilian markets around the world. The company’s founding dates back to 1751 at J.P. Sauer & Suhl in Germany, and 1853 when it was a wagon factory in Rhine Falls, Switzerland. This company changed its name in 1864 to Swiss Industrial Group—SIG—before eventually evolving, in 2007, to be the SIG SAUER brand with which today’s consumers are familiar.

The 2020 National Shooting Sports Month SIG SAUER Gearbox Giveaway, valued at nearly $4,000, includes:

1 SIG SAUER CROSS rifle in .308 Winchester

1 SIERRA3 BDX scope and rangefinder kit

10 boxes (20-count each) of Elite Hunter Tipped ammunition

1 collection of SIG SAUER-branded apparel and gear

“Whether hunter or target shooter, anyone who’s a fan of rifle shooting would count themselves fortunate to win this SIG SAUER Gearbox Giveaway,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Retail & Range Business Development. “We greatly appreciate SIG SAUER’s contribution and look forward to them building a great relationship with the winner of this package.” “As an avid supporter of all shooting sports and advocacy for participation in all forms of training to support shooting, SIG SAUER is honored to offer this Gearbox Giveaway with NSSF,” said Tom Taylor, SIG SAUER Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “As the number of shooting enthusiasts grows and new gun owners are buying guns in record numbers in today’s new world, we hope this promotes people getting out and enjoying shooting at the range and engaging in the shooting sports.”

National Shooting Sports Month, a celebration of the shooting sports and the firearm industry, takes place throughout the month of August. Firearms ranges and FFL retailers across the country have listed hundreds of special events, shoots and promotions on the calendar at ShootingSportsMonth.org. That calendar interacts directly with NSSF’s LetsGoShooting.org website, which consumers use to discover the August events taking place in their communities. Ranges and retailers can still get added to the calendar by listing their August activities here. By doing so NSSF will send you a promotional package that includes shirts and hats.

Additional Gearbox Giveaway sponsorships are available. For more information on how these sponsorships and your involvement in National Shooting Sports Month benefit both your business and the firearm industry at large, contact Zach Snow at [email protected] or 203-426-1320 ext. 224.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org