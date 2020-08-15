SIG SAUER Wins Multiple 2020 Industry Choice Awards

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been recognized with two 2020 Industry Choice Awards. The Industry Choice Awards are awarded to manufacturers based upon a comprehensive independent evaluation by industry experts including competitive shooters, trainers, enthusiasts, law enforcement personnel, and retail associates for fit, form, finish, and functionality.

SIG SAUER was the recipient of the following 2020 Industry Choice Awards:

2020 Frank Desomma Innovation of the Year Industry Choice Award – SIG SAUER CROSS Bolt-Action Rifle: The SIG SAUER CROSS features a precision free-floating stainless-steel barrel fitted to a one-piece aluminum receiver, with no need for bedding or action screws, to deliver extreme accuracy; an aluminum M-LOK handguard for quick and easy attachment of bipods, rails, night-vision or thermal clip-on optics; familiar AR-15 styled controls for a seamless transition to the CROSS platform; a unique two-stage match-grade trigger that can be adjusted from 2 to 4.5lbs, and AICS pattern magazines for the ultimate compatibility across calibers, platforms, cartridges, and loads. The unique folding and locking precision stock of the CROSS offers toolless adjustment that can be modified for any shooting position while in the field. With folded stock the CROSS measures as short as 25” making it the ideal hunting rifle to fit in any backcountry backpack.

The SIG SAUER CROSS was recognized by the judges for its “adjustability” to fit a wide range of hunters and shooters, it’s “smooth loading cycles,” and having the, “adaptability of a modern PRS chassis except that this rifle is very pleasantly lightweight.”

“When our product management team and engineers researched developing a bolt-action rifle from SIG, they looked at what was missing from the market, and what new innovation SIG could bring to hunters and precision shooters,” began Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “Hunting rifles are typically focused on less weight, and accuracy is secondary. Precision rifles are designed for extreme accuracy, with no weight limitations. What was missing from the market was a true crossover. The SIG CROSS is the best of both worlds, featuring the characteristics of a hunting rifle, with the accuracy of a precision rifle, and we are very honored to be recognized for this innovation with an Industry Choice Award.”

2020 Handgun of the Year Industry Choice Award – P320 XFIVE LEGION: The SIG SAUER P320 XFIVE LEGION is a 9mm striker-fired pistol, with the TXG tungsten infused heavy XGrip module, a Legion Gray PVD Slide with lightening cuts, 5” match grade bull barrel, and a lightened and skeletonized trigger. The recoil assembly of the P320 XFIVE Legion has been upgraded to include a one-piece stainless steel guide rod and a 14lb. 1911-style spring, plus an extra 12lb. spring, allowing the end-user to easily adjust the recoil spring for a customized shooting experience. The pistol comes optic ready and is compatible with a SIG SAUER Electro-Optics ROMEO1Pro Optic or a standard DeltaPoint Pro Optic, features Dawson Precision Fiber Optic front and adjustable rear sights, and comes with three 17-round magazines with anodized aluminum Henning Group base pads.

The SIG SAUER P320 XFIVE LEGION was recognized by the judges for its, “overall feel and ease of use,” its “ability to place accurate shots quickly,” and noted that the, “the new material is innovative, and the additional weight allows for more control on the handgun making follow up shots faster.”

“The P320 XFIVE LEGION embodies the forward-thinking mindset we have at SIG SAUER when it comes to product development, and we are very proud that this has resulted in the 2020 Industry Choice Award for Best Handgun of the Year,” continued Taylor. “The P320 XFIVE LEGION changed the game for competition pistols, and its innovative features beginning with our patented tungsten infused grip module, giving it the weight of steel with the flex of polymer, are designed to enhance the overall shooting experience by substantially reducing felt recoil and muzzle flip for outstanding on-target accuracy.”

The 2020 Industry Choice Awards was sponsored by Oneida Molded Plastics and hosted virtually on July 28, 2020.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 150 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has almost 2,000 employees across eight locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.