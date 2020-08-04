SilencerCo Unveils Enhanced Bolt Carrier Group for AR15

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The SilencerCo Enhanced Bolt Carrier Group is designed for shooters who demand superior performing weapon components in their firearm.

Silencerco Enhanced Bolt Carrier Group for 5.56mm/.223 and 300 BLK

Mil-Spec 8470 Steel Firing Pin

Hardened 4340 Cam Pin

Black Nitride Finish

Optimized Forward Ports

MPI & HPT Tested

Mil-Spec Extractor Spring & O-Ring

Carrier Assembly – The flared rear of the enhanced bolt carrier group is designed to reduce carrier tilt/cant during recoil and increase reliability by relocating key bearing surfaces. The enhanced BCG has fewer points of contact resulting in less friction area. The increase in mass ensures proper pressures and increases dwell time, thus improving extraction while shooting suppressed or short-barreled rifles (SBRs).

Bolt Assembly – The bolt is true mil-spec dimension and external surfaces are CNC ground after heat treat for a precision fit. These bolts are held to the highest tolerance. The “trumpet” area behind the gas rings, where carbon normally collects, is precision-machined after heat treatment to ensure as smooth of an area as possible, easing clean up and ensuring longevity.

About SilencerCo

SilencerCo, based in West Valley, UT is the nation’s leading designer and manufacturer of suppressors. SilencerCo is dedicated to creating products that will improve sound reduction levels, durability and longevity, form and function, ease of use and maintenance in ways never thought of or achieved.