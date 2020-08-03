Daily Gun Deals: Smith & Wesson M&P SHIELD 9mm Just $369.99 !!!

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale going on the Smith & Wesson M&P SHIELD 9mm handgun for just $369.99. Compare that price to the $430.00 most everywhere online, if you can still find it, so this is a great buy on a classic top rated EDC pistol.

Smith & Wesson’s new M&P SHIELD is a slim, concealable, lightweight, striker-fired polymer pistol. Available in 9mm, the new M&P SHIELD features a slim design combined with the proven and trusted features found in the M&P Pistol Series. From the pistol’s easily concealed one-inch profile to its optimized 18-degree grip angle, the M&P SHIELD offers professional-grade features that provide consumers with simple operation and reliable performance. Chambered in 9mm for proven stopping power, the M&P SHIELD features a high-strength polymer frame with a black, durable, corrosion resistant finish, coated stainless steel slide and barrel. Standard with a 3.1-inch barrel, which contributes to an overall length of 6.1 inches and an unloaded weight of 19 ounces. For fast tracking and smooth target acquisition, the M&P SHIELD is standard with a 5.3-inch sight radius and has been enhanced with a short, consistent trigger pull measuring 6.5 pounds. Featuring a quick and audible reset made possible by the striker-fired action, the M&P SHIELD allows multiple rounds to be placed on target both consistently and accurately.

The Smith & Wesson M&P SHIELD 9mm is well-reviewed:

