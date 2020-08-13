Sneak Peek at Upcoming CAA USA MCK New Models

Pompano Beach, Fla. (Ammoland.com) CAA USA, designer, developer, and distributor of modern tactical accessories and handgun conversion kits, is increasing production capabilities to meet the outstanding demand from distributors and customers for its Micro Conversion Kit (MCK) product lines. The company has added additional manufacturing shifts and personnel to meet this demand. However, the demand for existing products has not slowed down CAA USA’s development team. CAA USA is proud to announce additional new MCK units to satisfy more GLOCK and Springfield handgun owners.

“Listening to our loyal following is paramount to our success. We have been constantly bombarded with requests for new models to our ever-expanding family of GLOCKs, Polymer80, SIG SAUER, and Smith & Wesson, so we are proud to add some new, very popular handgun models to our product line in the next few months,” LTC. (Ret.) Mikey Hartman, CEO of CAA USA, explained. “Our upcoming new releases include a GLOCK 26/27, Springfield XD, XDM, XD MOD2, and XDM ELITE in 9mm/.40 S&W and .45 ACP/10mm, as well as the GLOCK 43, 43X and 48, and a Gen 2 MCK for the Glock 20/21. These new models will be a huge addition to the MCK family. And we are not done there! We are also adding a new unique color, across the board to all of our models, a CLEAR COLOR. We know this will be a huge hit as well.”

Every Micro Conversion Kit is a unique design experience and the upcoming new models are no different. The new MCK GLOCK 26/27 presented a design challenge, for example. CAA USA designed the MCK GLOCK 26/27 to accommodate the lack of rail under the pistol barrel, which on other MCK models is incorporated into the locking feature. The MCK GLOCK 26/27 incorporates the front of the trigger guard as part of the lock-in system. The new MCK GLOCK 43/43X/48 was our first kit designed for single stack handguns. This also required development of a new locking technology due to the lack of a universal Glock rail. Both the Glock 26/27 and Glock 43/43X/48 are extremely popular concealed carry options and CAA USA is excited to expand into this realm of handguns. The Springfield 9 and 45 models feature different barrel lengths, dimensions and magazines which required several new designs in the MCK platform. This is the first time CAA USA has ever developed a Micro Conversion Kit to accommodate four different barrel lengths (3.8”, 4”, 4.5” and 5” models). Hartman expressed concern over the length of time R&D took to overcome these challenges but assures his customers that not until a product’s design has passed their rigorous testing can it be made available to the public.

The new MCK21GEN2 involved some challenges of its own, however, with the growing demand for a suppressor friendly conversion kit in .45acp/10mm, CAA USA knew it had to be done. With all of the same features that customers have come to love on the Gen 2 configuration, the MCK21GEN2 comes standard with an upgraded stabilizing arm brace, aluminum picatinny top rail, magazine button catch/release, the ability to use a brass catcher, and among other upgrades, the compatibility with a suppressor up to 1.38” diameter. While in development, Hartman was able to R&D a new method for a front magazine storage specifically for this model, allowing the original magazine holder to be utilized instead, for additional add-ons such as the MCKKNIFE or others coming soon!

Hartman concluded, “We are very proud that we have become the trendsetters in the handgun conversion world and that every major distributor in America carries our ‘100 percent made-in-the-USA’ MCKs. We also want to thank our partner, SB Tactical, who owns the patent for the Arm Brace. CAA USA and the MCK are the only handgun conversion kits licensed exclusively to use the SB Tactical brace in America. This partnership, with another successful American company, is incredibly important to both of us.”

The MCK GLOCK 26/27, MCK GLOCK GEN2 20/21, and the CLEAR COLOR models are expected to start shipping in August with the MCK Springfield XD, XDM, XD MOD2, and XDM ELITE in 9mm and .45, and MCK GLOCK 43/43x/48 shipping in late September or early October 2020. Pricing is TBA.

