Speaking With Senate Candidate Dr. Manny Sethi

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Dr. Manish “Manny” Sethi is an Indian American doctor running to fill Senator Lamar Alexander’s seat in the Tennessee Republican Primary against Bill Hagerty.

Dr. Sethi earned his bachelor’s degree from Brown University before attending Harvard for medical school. After Medical school, he helped children in Tunisia in their fight against muscular dystrophy. Dr. Sethi wrote about his life growing up in Tennesee in his book The American Dream in Tennessee: Stories of Faith, Struggle, and Survival.

Dr. Sethi is a staunch Second Amendment supporter. This respect for the gun-rights of Americans has earned him an endorsement from Gun Owners of America (GOA), and an AQ rating from the NRA. He is well versed in the tactics of the anti-gun lobby and vows to push back against their attacks on our rights.

He believes that the Constitution must be respected and that we must respect the Founding Father’s vision for the future of the country. Dr. Sethi believes in Christian principles and hopes to bring those values to Washington. His moral compass is what drew people like Senator Rand Paul and Senator Ted Cruz to endorse his campaign.

I had a chance to speak with Dr. Sethi on the eve of the Tennessee Republican primary about the upcoming election and life on the campaign trail.

John: What makes you want to run for Senate?

Dr. Sethi: I became a doctor because I wanted to make a difference in the lives of Tennesseans. I founded my non-profit organization, Healthy Tennessee, for the same reason. Now I’m running for US Senate to make a different kind of difference.

John: Does being a son of immigrants give you a unique perspective on the American Dream?

Dr. Sethi: I am the product of the American Dream. My parents were legal immigrants who came from India, and they practiced medicine in a small town in Tennessee. I became an orthopedic trauma surgeon, and now I’m running for the US Senate. I want to fight to keep the American Dream alive.

John: Do you think there are too many advocate judges in the country?

Dr. Sethi: I think there are too many advocate judges. As Tennessee’s Senator, I would be very thorough in vetting candidates for confirmation to the bench, and I would only confirm Originalist judges.

John: Being a Doctor, do you have an opinion on Obamacare?

Dr. Sethi: As a doctor, I have first hand seen what this law has done to healthcare in Tennessee. I am a strong proponent of repealing Obamacare and replacing it with a free-market system. We must increase options for patients, increase competition in the insurance sector, and increase transparency for patients, especially regarding cost.

John: You call your Townhall meetings, “Manny vs. the Machine.” What do you mean by that name?

Dr. Sethi: I am a conservative outsider who has never run for office. I’m not a career politician, I am just a doctor from rural Tennessee trying to make a difference. I will stand up for local community values and not forget the people who voted me into office. I’m up against the Washington Establishment, who are throwing millions of dollars into false attacks on me. They don’t want an outsider who answers to the people; they want a puppet they can control. It’s us against the Machine, and the Machine is scared because we’re winning.

John: GOA has endorsed you? Why do you think they decided to back you?

Dr. Sethi: I think Gun Owners of America realize I am the true conservative and the true pro-gun candidate in this Senate race. As your next Tennessee Senator, I will fight to protect our 2nd Amendment Rights. I will always support Constitutional rights and aim to protect our American liberties.

John: Why is the Second Amendment so important to you?

Dr. Sethi: I am staunchly supportive of the Second Amendment. I am an NRA member, I have a concealed carry permit, and I carry myself. I will always aim to protect the right to bear arms. This is why I will always stand up for our Second Amendment rights, even against moderate Republicans who compromise on this issue. The Second Amendment is the Constitutional right that allows us to protect all other Constitutional rights.

John: What is your stance on the Nation Firearms Act?

Dr. Sethi: I believe that any law or policy that inhibits law-abiding citizens from owning or carrying guns in any way is unconstitutional.

John: How do you plan on pushing back against Red Flag laws and other anti-gun laws?

Dr. Sethi: I believe that red flag laws are unconstitutional and should be repealed. These days, career politicians can be heard on both sides of the aisle talking about red flag laws. These are unconstitutional and will lead to many problems and bad faith actors. This is why I will fight against these restrictions to ensure one’s right to keep and bear arms.

John: How can people support you?

Dr. Sethi: Join the movement. Let’s take on “The Machine” together. Go to drmannyforsenate.com to find out more, donate, or join our team.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. He is the former CEO of Veritas Firearms, LLC and is the co-host of The Patriot News Podcast which can be found at www.blogtalkradio.com/patriotnews. John has written extensively on the patriot movement including 3%'ers, Oath Keepers, and Militias. In addition to the Patriot movement, John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and is currently working on a book on leftist deplatforming methods and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, on Facebook at realjohncrump, or at www.crumpy.com.