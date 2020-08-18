Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has 50 round boxes of Speer Gold Dot 9mm +P 124GR JHP Ammunition in stock as we post this for $39.98 a box. That is $0.799 each a round which is a fair price in today's market for in-stock +P ammo.
Speer Gold Dot Ammunition is loaded with bonded core bullets and designed for home defense and personal protection. Bonding the jacket to the core means the elimination of core-jacket separations and superior weight retention.
Product Information
- Cartridge 9mm Luger +P
- Grain Weight 124 Grains
- Quantity 20 Round
- Muzzle Velocity 1220 Feet Per Second
- Muzzle Energy 410 Foot Pounds
- Bullet Style Bonded JHP
- Lead Free No
- Case Type Nickel Plated
- Primer Boxer
- Corrosive No
- Reloadable Yes
- Test Barrel Length 4 Inches
- Country of Origin United States of America
This ammunition is new production, non-corrosive, in boxer primed, reloadable brass cases. Made In the United States of America.
Ammo Deals: Speer Gold Dot 9mm +P 124GR JHP Ammo 50rds $39.98 Instock as of Post Date
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
That is four times what it costs me to load the same bullet at 100 fps faster out of a G19. It is good to be a knowledgeable reloader with many provisions in store.
Botach Suuuucks! I ordered two boxes of this ammo only to have my order updated on the 10th saying it has shipped & even provided a UPS tracking number. UPS has no record of it and after a few days of emailing finally got a reply today telling me to be patient. I would have been patient if I hadn’t already been told by them this shipped…buyer beware Botach is a dishonest company…filed complaints with my bank & the BBB because they have gone silent again after I asked for a refund…
That’s $22 more than I paid last year….
Welcome to the NWO!