Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- L.A. Police Gear has a sale on the Streamlight Protac Railmount HL X Long Gun Light that if you game its shopping cart with coupon code “10savings” you can pick up one for $104.39 each at check out. That is 35+% off the MSRP and a great deal when you compare prices online here.

The Streamlight ProTac Rail Mount HL-X 88066 is a 1,000 lumen weapon-mounted light featuring a dedicated fixed-mount for Picatinny rails. It uses either a remote switch with momentary/constant on operation or a standard push-button tail switch, and can run on either two CR123A lithium batteries or one Streamlight rechargeable 18650 battery. Features: Features TEN-TAP Programming – Choose from three user selectable programs: 1.) high/strobe/low; 2.) high only; 3.) low/high

Solid State power regulation provides maximum light output throughout battery life

Dual fuel – uses two CR123A lithium batteries (included); also accepts one Streamlight rechargeable 18650 lithium ion battery

Remote pressure switch features momentary and constant on operation

Integrated rail clamp attaches to MIL-STD-1913 rails

Durable, anodized aluminum construction with impact-resistant tempered glass lens

IPX7 rated with the Standard button switch installed; waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

IPX4 rated with the Remote Pressure Switch installed

Operating temperature: -40 to +120 degrees F

Durable, anodized aluminum construction

Anti-roll head

Includes two CR123A lithium batteries, remote pressure switch, push-button tail switch, remote retaining clips, double-sided tape and zip ties

RoHS compliant Limited lifetime warranty on the Streamlight ProTac Railmount HL X Long Gun Light 88066.

Some Related Reviews:

Streamlight Protac Railmount HL X Long Gun Light Deal Cart Check 08/21/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!