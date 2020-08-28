Strike Industries Angled Vertical Grip with Cable Management, NEW! ~ VIDEO

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Strike Industries Angled Vertical Grip with Cable Management is engineered like no other grip on the market. The grip angle sits on the handguard at 86 degrees. Patent-pending SI cable management function enables you to organize and store excess wire from your weapon light or any other cabled accessories in multiple configurations.

Strike Industries Angled Vertical Grip with Cable Management

Instead of tucking wire anywhere you can and using cable ties or tape to hold it down, the cable management feature will offer you a place to route and/or contain loose wire inside the grip cavity. The side cuts at the top middle of the grip allow for easier pressure switch attachment. Compared to the Short version, the Long version has an added built-in stability feature when you place the L-shaped bottom onto a table edge/corner or as a barricade stop, giving you another way to get back on target faster downrange. The Short version can be mounted in either direction for your own preferred and personal setup and is low-profile form helps to minimize snags. The forward angle provides more of a natural wrist angle and increased rigidity of forearm.

Designed with textured palm and finger areas with flat sides for positive handling and easier manipulation of the firearm. Made from durable and lightweight polymer compatible with M-LOK rails, the Strike Industries Angled Vertical Grip with Cable Management (Long) gives the shooter control while handling or firing the weapon, added stability (Long) with table/edge corner or as a barricatge stop and an innovative way to ensure total cable management. No messy wires.

COMPATIBILITY: M-LOK

Product Features:

-86° grip angle

-Built-in cable management w/ excess wire storage (patent pending)

-Forward angle provides more of a natural wrist angle and increased rigidity of forearm

-Side cuts at top of grip for pressure switch cable routing

-Built-in stability when L-shaped bottom is placed on a table edge/corner or as a barricade stop (Long)

-Low-profile design to minimize snags (Short)

-Can be mounted in either direction for preferred setup (Short)

-Textured palm and finger areas with flat sides for better weapon manipulation control

-Made from durable and lightweight polymer

-For M-LOK rails

DISCLAIMER: Always check with your state and local laws. We are not lawyers.

About Strike Industries

Strike Industries, always innovating and providing the best quality firearms accessories at the best prices since 2010. www.strikeindustries.com