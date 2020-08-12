SureFire Introduces The SF RYDER 9-Ti2 Suppressor

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SureFire, LLC, manufacturer of the world’s finest—and most innovative—illumination tools and tactical products, is proud to announce the release of the new SF RYDER 9-Ti2 suppressor, the next generation in 9mm suppressors.

The successor to SureFire’s popular SF RYDER 9-Ti, the SF RYDER 9-Ti2 features a new, thicker fluted titanium outer tube that substantially increases the SF RYDER 9-Ti2’s rigidity and improves overall performance by ensuring suppressor-to-barrel concentricity, further minimizing POI shift. Inside, SureFire’s heat-treated, U.S. mill-certified stainless-steel baffles feature a new interface, and the SF RYDER 9-Ti2’s proprietary booster assembly is revised for even more precise alignment. These changes result in increased accuracy and rock-solid reliability. The booster’s anti-friction coating also reduces carbon buildup for consistent high performance, round after round.

Weighing a mere 10.7 ounces, the SF RYDER 9-Ti2 is one of the lightest suppressors in its class, and it advances SureFire’s proven formula for an ultra-quiet, low-profile 9mm suppressor. Its patented design reduces sound by 28 dB at the shooter’s ear when compared to an unsuppressed weapon, helping to preserve hearing and reduce environmental noise at the range or in the field. It’s also an ideal tool for introducing beginners to pistol shooting. Reduced noise allows for easier communication between shooter and instructor, and it allows the shooter to focus on technique with less intimidation. The SF RYDER 9-Ti2 offers improved accuracy and faster follow-up shots. Regardless of your experience level, the SF RYDER 9-Ti2 will make your shooting experience more enjoyable by significantly reducing sound while delivering minimal and consistent point-of-aim, point-of-impact shift.

Cleaning and maintaining the SF RYDER 9-Ti2 is a snap. Its baffles are indexed and numbered for easy assembly every time. You simply can’t put it together wrong, and every SF RYDER suppressor even includes a tool for easy takedown and assembly. A numerical indexing system on the rear of the suppressor also assures repeatable mounting every time, ensuring zero retention. SureFire’s precision single-point cut threads provide quick, secure attachment to ½ x 28 or M13.5 x 1 LH threaded barrels (depending on the model). Featuring an abrasion-resistant, high-temperature Cerakote finish and available in two colors, the SF RYDER 9-Ti2 is proudly made in the U.S.A.

About SureFire

Located in Fountain Valley, California, SureFire, LLC is the leading manufacturer of suppressors, high-performance flashlights, weapon-mounted lights, and other tactical equipment for those who go in harm’s way, or anyone who demands the ultimate in quality, innovation and performance. SureFire illumination tools are used by more SWAT teams and elite special operations forces than any other brand. SureFire is an ISO 9001:2008-certified company.