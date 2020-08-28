USCCA Launches New Emergency Preparedness Fundamentals Training

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- WEST BEND, WI – Ahead of “National Preparedness Month” in September, the United States Concealed Carry Association (USCCA), which provides industry-leading self-defense education, training, and legal protection to over 400,000 American gun owners, recently launched a new training to help individuals become more prepared in the event of a disaster and confident in their ability to provide for themselves and their families.

Whether it’s a tornado, hurricane, wildfire, civil unrest, a public health crisis, or a logistical strike, USCCA’s Emergency Preparedness Fundamentals Training will ensure people have the necessary information and resources to survive when the unthinkable happens. “National Preparedness Month” is recognized each September in communities across the country to encourage Americans and their families to take appropriate steps to educate themselves and prepare for emergencies that could occur in their homes, businesses, schools, and communities.

“This year, the coronavirus pandemic has opened our eyes to the critical importance of being prepared for when disaster strikes. The ease and convenience at which we access to water, food, shelter, and security has caused many of us to lose sight of how to fend for ourselves and loved ones without basic needs,” said Tim Schmidt, CEO, and founder of the USCCA. “The importance of self-reliance will never be more real than in a survival situation, which is why the time to become educated and trained is now. No one should ever second-guess their ability to protect themselves and their families when the unthinkable comes knocking at the door.”

Schmidt recently spoke with Fox News about the surge of first-time gun owners in the United States – hitting nearly 5 million in 2020 so far – and the critical importance of training and education:

“The first thing I would explain to [a] new gun owner or concealed carrier is that the training required by your state is not even close to enough. I don't care if you're in the most stringent state in terms of training, it's not enough. You need to find a way to educate yourself on firearms handling.”

USCCA’s Emergency Preparedness Fundamentals Training will help responsible Americans uncover the four core pillars of survival, build a 72-hour survival kit for any disaster, gain secret insights on sheltering in place and understand the fundamentals of home defense with a firearm.

To learn how to survive a disaster for the first 72 hours, the next thirty days and beyond, sign-up through the USCCA’s website here.





