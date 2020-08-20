Virginia: Richmond Considering Expanding Gun Ban Thursday

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On Thursday, August 20th, the Richmond City Council will consider banning firearms in certain public locations. Second Amendment supporters are encouraged to OPPOSE Ordinance 2020-184. The meeting may be accessed remotely by video conference. Click here for information on attending the meeting and providing comments remotely.

For decades, Virginia’s strong preemption statute has prohibited localities from passing their own gun control ordinances. This not only prevents a confusing patchwork of laws but also ensures that Second Amendment rights are equally protected across the whole Commonwealth. Unfortunately, the anti-gun majority in the General Assembly and Governor Ralph Northam eroded those protections by passing and signing Senate Bill 35, which went into effect on July 1st.

Proposed Ordinance 2020-184 prohibits firearms in public buildings and on public streets and sidewalks where, or adjacent to where, certain events are occurring. There are no exemptions for those with a concealed handgun permit and no exemptions for transporting firearms in private vehicles. This prohibition applies to both permitted events and events that “would otherwise require a permit,” making it extremely difficult for law-abiding citizens to determine which areas are suddenly a “gun-free zone.” Moreover, individuals who live in an area where an event is occurring may not enter or leave their own property with a firearm.

Again, please consider attending the meeting remotely to OPPOSE Ordinance 2020-184.

