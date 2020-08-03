White House Celebrates National Shooting Sports Month

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, is proud to share the Presidential Message on National Shooting Sports Month 2020, in which President Donald Trump commemorates “…our Constitutional right to bear arms by celebrating America’s cherished past time of recreational and competitive shooting sports.” National Shooting Sports Month was developed by NSSF to celebrate, share and invite newcomers and grow participation in the shooting sports.

The Presidential Message recognizes America’s “rich history of fostering responsible gun ownership.” President Trump notes in his message the shooting sports’ history of community events early in the nation’s growth, bringing communities and families together. Those competitions grew and gave rise to 19th century sharpshooters, including Pawnee Bill and Annie Oakley celebrating shooting skills and a national pioneering character.

The White House message, issued during a time of record-setting firearm sales, encourages Americans to participate in the shooting sports, practice safe firearm storage and handling and seek proper instruction. President Trump reiterated his commitment to preserving and safeguarding America’s Second Amendment rights and individual liberties.

“Since my first day in office, I have made clear that my Administration will always protect and defend the Second Amendment,” President Trump wrote in his message. “We will continue to oppose those individuals and policies that attempt to tread on this essential and cherished liberty.”

The President also encouraged all Americans to share their valued shooting sports traditions with others.

“NSSF is honored President Trump recognizes and celebrates the shooting sports with all law-abiding Americans,” said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and Chief Executive Officer. “The firearm industry is proud of the safe and responsible example of today’s gun owners who participate in these cherished traditions and the vital role they play in teaching and reinforcing the safe and responsible ownership of firearms.”

The entire Presidential Message on National Shooting Sports Month 2020 can be found here.





NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and the shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org