Attention, this is pre-order or backorder/advance buy price.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has a pre-order deal (check the product page link for current estimated delivery date) on 500 rounds of Wolf WPA Polyformance, 9mm, FMJ, 115 Grain ammunition for $123.49. That is $0.246 a round. Club Members get FREE shipping and the best prices. As with all pre-order ammo purchases, the ship dates can change without notice and your order can be delayed or worse canceled, but that is the trade-off to get fair prices in these crazy times. Compare prices over…. oh never mind there is none.

Since its inception, Wolf WPA Polyformance has been the leader in top-quality ammo at an affordable price. Each round features Wolf's Polyformance coating that ensures reliable feeding and extraction. Bullets feature a lead core and copper-plated steel jacket. Key Specifications Item Number: 52589

Mfg. Number: 919FMJ/CS

UPC: 645611919343

Caliber: 9mm Luger

Bullet Weight: 115 grain

Bullet Style: FMJ

Muzzle Velocity: 1,150 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 337 ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Steel

Primer Type: Berdan, non-reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 500 Order today!

