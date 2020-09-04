Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has in stock and shipping now a 1000 rounds of American Eagle 5.56mm 55gr FMJBT Loose Pack (XM193) Ammunition for $699.99 a case. That is $0.699 each a round that is an expected price for in-stock and shipping-now, pre-election ammunition. And… if you do not vote and the Democrats win in November you will be gladly willing to pay twice this price to resupply. Not that there is any but you can compare prices here !

American Eagle 5.56mm 55 Grain FMJBT Ammunition, 1000 Rounds Loose Pack – XM193BK Federal XM193BK 5.56 1000rd Case XM193 product is first run, first quality product manufactured at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant for Federal Cartridge. All XM193 product is the same regardless of the sku or part number. (ie. XM193C is the same as XM193F, XM193CBP and etc…) The only difference is the package configuration.

1000rds American Eagle 5.56mm 55gr FMJBT Loose Pack:



American Eagle 5.56mm 55gr FMJBT Loose Pack Deal Cart Check 09/04/2020:

