USA – -(Ammoland.com)- 5.11 Tactical has their top-selling Halcyon Tactical Boot in black for just $51.49 with FREE shipping. That is 60% OFF, you save $60.00 off MSRP. Popular sizes are showing in-stock as of the time we posted this but as with everything, these days do not wait to lock in your size as we can see they only have several 100 units. This is a great price compared to the same product here. Alternately check on Amazon here.

Halcyon Black Tactical Boot Details Built to be our toughest and most comfortable boot yet, 5.11® presents the Halcyon Tactical Boot. This durable boot is constructed for all-day comfort and cushioning, and features a multi-terrain outsole to ensure slip and oil resistance. Side mesh panels enhance breathability and Tac-lock lacing secures tied laces while a rigid shank works with a soft Ortholite® insole to keep your feet comfortable all day. . Features Details – Comfortable, sturdy tactical boot

– Clarino™ micro suede rapid dry upper

– Ortholite® insole

– 5.11® Maximus CMEVA midsole

– Multi-tread slip and oil-resistant outsole

– 10mm heel to toe drop

– Tac-lock laces prevent untying

– Agion® lining for odor control

– High-abrasion, rubberized toe

– Imported For long days on any terrain, trust the Halcyon Tactical Boot for security and comfort.

The 5.11 Tactical Halcyon Patrol Boots are well-reviewed:

5.11 Tactical Halcyon Patrol Boots Deal Cart Check 09/08/2020:

