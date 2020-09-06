6mm ARC Ammunition is Breaking the Rules, but What is it? ~ VIDEOS

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Throw Out the Old Rules! Until now, true long-range shooting from the AR platform has largely been reserved to larger “AR-308” rifles. Those old rules go out the window with the 6mm ARC from Hornady – a cartridge that delivers an 800 to 1,000-yard effective range from a standard AR-15 platform.

What is 6mm ARC Ammunition?

Hornady 6mm ARC Ammo Ammunition
The 6mm ARC cartridge is based on the 6.5 Grendel case necked down for 6mm bullets. Good News! If you already have a rifle chambered in 6.5 Grendel, the ONLY thing you need to change is the barrel. Everything else – bolt, magazines, gas system – is compatible with 6mm ARC.

Other pluses:

  • 6mm ARC fits standard AR-15 rifles & Short/Mini action bolt rifles.
  • Built-in 30-degree case shoulder for reliable feeding.
  • Short, squat case profile similar to the 6mm PPC, one of the most accurate bench rest cartridges ever.
  • SAAMI spec cartridge, so NOT a fly-by-night Wildcat!

Aero Precision Complete Uppers

  • 100-040-979     Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 16″ stainless barrel. $749.00 retail
  • 100-040-980     Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 18″ stainless barrel. $759.99 retail
  • 100-040-981     Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 18″ black barrel. $769.99 retail
  • 100-040-982     Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 20″ stainless barrel. $769.99 retail
  • 100-040-983     Complete Upper, 6mm ARC, 24″ stainless barrel. $799.99 retail

Read more here and find the parts you need to shoot 6mm ARC in your existing AR15 rifle.

StLPro2A
StLPro2A
3 months ago

Uh…is that a LAW in his safe????

0
HoundDogDave
HoundDogDave
3 months ago

Intrigued, but I’ll give it a year and some real world data and review. But this may, if t holds up to the hype, be the reason I finally break down and acquire a AR15 platform rifle (and maybe a new Bergara HMR)

0
Bill
Bill
3 months ago

How does it compare with the new service standard the 6.8 enhanced Ammo?

0
