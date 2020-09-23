The ABQ City Council Defeats Multiple Anti-Gun Bills!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Thanks to your phone calls and emails in opposition to Ordinance O-19-82 (mandating locked storage requirements for any firearms outside your immediate possession or control) and Ordinance O-19-83 (banning firearms at any building owned or leased by the city for conducting business with the public), the Albuquerque City Council defeated both measures on a 6-3 vote Monday night. During debate on the proposals, one Councilmember remarked that she had received over 600 individual contacts against these ordinances!

This comes on the heels of the Council also recently voting down Resolution R-20-68, which would have urged the New Mexico Legislature to pass legislation stripping the state firearms preemption language from the New Mexico Constitution and putting the proposal to voters for approval.

Please take a moment to thank the following Councilmembers who voted against O-19-82 and O-19-83:

District 1: Councilor Sena – [email protected] | (505) 768-3183

District 3: Councilor Pena – [email protected] | (505) 768-3127

District 4: Councilor Bassan – [email protected] | (505) 768-3101

District 5: Councilor Borrego – [email protected] | (505) 768-3189

District 8: Councilor Jones – [email protected] | (505) 768-3106

District 9: Councilor Harris – [email protected] | (505) 768-3123

Sincerely,

NRA-ILA

