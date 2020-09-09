Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has the Aero Precision Stripped AR-308 Lower Receiver – M5 – DPMS Cut on sale for just $139.99. That is 15+% OFF so it looks like it is time to build that 308AR you have been putting off.

The Aero Precision M5 Stripped Lower Receiver has been machined to MIL-SPEC tolerances and finish to ensure the highest quality receiver. For best results, complete this lower receiver using the Aero Precision M5 Lower Parts Kit (sold separately). Features: Aero Precision “A” logo with bullet pictogram safety selector markings

Compatible with standard DPMS .308 components and magazines

Bolt catch is threaded for an included screw pin (no roll pin required)

Integrated trigger guard

Selector markings will work with 45, 60 or 90-degree safety selectors

Accepts Battle Arms Development short throw safety selectors, but will work with any standard selector

Rear takedown pin detent hole is threaded for a 4-40 set screw

No gap with aftermarket pistol grips

Weight: 12 oz It is specifically designed to work with the M5 Lower Receiver and includes custom takedown and pivot pins as well as an extended magazine catch button. The M5 grip tang has been machined for a nylon tipped upper tensioning screw. This screw allows any slack present when assembled with an upper receiver to be adjusted out for a tight fit.

