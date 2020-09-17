Aim Sports Unveils New Wraith Fire M-LOK Handguards

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Aim Sports Inc. announced the launch of Wraith Fire M-LOK Handguards now made in the USA! Completely manufactured and assembled in California these AR-15/M4 Handguards have built-in anti-rotational tabs, and industry-leading rapid installation!

“Over the past 18-months we’ve made a deep commitment and investment in R & D and have aggressively ramped up our manufacturing capabilities in the USA,” says Jack Lin, CEO at Aim Outdoors, the parent company of Aim Sports. With years of planning, we’re extremely proud and excited to finally realize this initiative of bringing production back to the USA.”

According to the NSSF First-time gun buyers grew to nearly 5 million in the first seven months of 2020. And surveyed firearm retailers reported that 40 percent of sales were conducted to purchasers who have never previously owned a firearm.

“This is a tectonic shift in the firearm industry marketplace and complete transformation of today’s gun-owning community. By manufacturing domestically puts AIM in a unique position to be agile, and gives us the ability to scale to market demand”, says Drew Hopman, Director of Global Sales and Marketing.

The Wraith Fire Handguard provides a superior fit, finish, and performance on this modular platform. The slim-line design provides a sleek look with many mounting options including a minimized 1913 Picatinny top rail, and rows of simplistic M-LOK side mounts. Engineered and thoroughly tested on-site, this Handguard is quality ensured and ready to amaze.

Models: US-AS001, US-AS002, US-AS003, US-AS003-FDE

About Aim Sports:

Established in 2007, Aim Sports Inc. has become a premier manufacturer of firearms accessories worldwide. Our mission is to innovate and produce affordable quality products designed to meet the needs of both the beginner and advanced shooter. We manufacture both standard and unique products designed to improve the functionality and performance for some of the most popular firearm platforms.