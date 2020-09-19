American Tactical Introduces FXH-45M Moxie 1911 Pistol

Summerville, SC – (Ammoland.com) – American Tactical Inc, US manufacturer and worldwide importer of firearms, ammunition and tactical equipment, is proud to introduce the all-new FXH-45M Moxie 1911 pistol.

American Tactical FXH-45M Moxie 1911 Pistol

The FXH-45M Moxie looks and feels different with an all new barrel, slide and sight set. This is a full-size hybrid 1911 pistol featuring a patented polymer frame with two metal inserts for added stability and durability. The Moxie also features a 4140 steel slide with a parkerized finish. The frame was designed with built-in finger grooves for an ergonomic feel.

The FXH-45M Moxie is a single action, semi-automatic pistol chambered in .45 ACP. It has a height of 5.4 inches and measures 8.7 inches long. It weighs 1.95 lbs unloaded and without the magazine. The Moxie has black polymer grips and a removable top plate that allows for the addition of an optics mount. It accepts Glock front and rear sights, including aftermarket night sights. This new breed of 1911 is compatible with most standard 1911 parts and grips. It ships with one 8-round magazine included.

The FXH-45M Moxie (ATIGFXH45M) has an MSRP of $399.95 and is proudly 100% made in America.

