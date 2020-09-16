Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has the cool tracer style ammo, the Ammo Inc Streak 115 gr 9mm Ammunition in stock, and shipping as of this publish date for a member price of $18.04 for a box of 20. This ammo is loads of fun to shoot in the dark and can give you a whole new training experience. Wait.. what is the deal you say? Well it is instock and some times fun trumps savings.

Ammo, Inc. STREAK visual ammunition's exclusive and patented technology allows the shooter to visually see the projectile's path towards its target. STREAK rounds are non-incendiary, meaning they don't generate heat and thus are safe to use in environments where traditional tracers are prohibited and can be a serious fire hazard. The results are game-changing in many aspects for the consumer, law enforcement and military. Details Series/Collection: Streak

Bullet Style: Total Metal

Caliber/Gauge: 9mm Luger

Bullet Weight: 115 grain

Muzzle Energy: 327 lb/ft

Muzzle Velocity: 1124 fps

Length: 4″

Case Material: Brass

Application: Target For indoor range use and nighttime shooting.

