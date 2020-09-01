ArachniGRIP Offers Slide Spider for Ruger-57

Parker, CO – (Ammoland.com) – ArachniGRIP®, creator and manufacturer of the innovative Slide Spider® adhesive slide grip, is now offering a slide grip for the Ruger-57®.

ArachniGRIP's newest Slide Spider design is for the Ruger-57. The Ruger-57 is a semi-automatic pistol introduced in December 2019 by Sturm, Ruger & Co. It is the first traditionally-styled semi-automatic pistol to be chambered for the 5.7×28mm cartridge since 1998 when the FN Five-Seven was introduced. The 5.7x28mm is a small bottleneck cartridge with a reputation for high velocity, flat trajectory and mild recoil.

Shooters of the 5.7x28mm love the high speed performance — it can travel over 2000 fps– and have compared it to the .357 SIG. Fans of 5.7x28mm pistols appreciate the capability of fast follow-up shots due to low recoil, and the flat trajectory, permitting accuracy past 50 yards. The Ruger-57 is Ruger's most cutting-edge platform yet. The magazine is a double-column design with two-position feeding rather than the standard single-feed. Capacity is an impressive 20 rounds. It also is machined to accept red dot sights. ArachniGRIP is proud to be making Slide Spider slide grips to fit and complement this innovative pistol.

The Slide Spider grip by ArachniGRIP is available for most semi-auto pistols. It is easy to install and extremely durable. The Slide Spider grip products enable the shooter to gain increased control through a safe and secure hold. The products offer additional tactical advantages under challenging operating conditions, including extreme moisture and temperature. In addition, these products aid shooters with weak or weakened hand strength and those with medical conditions such as arthritis.

For more information about ArachniGRIP products, visit www.arachnigrip.com.

About ArachniGRIP®:

ArachniGRIP® was founded by two lifelong firearms enthusiasts. We are located in Parker, Colorado, at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Our company believes that all shooters should have the advantages of proper equipment and training. Our products and instructional videos are designed to aid shooters in the safe, practical use and control of their firearms.