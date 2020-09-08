Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Rainier Arms has Arms Republic AR15 Lower Parts Kits in stock starting at $32.99 and $64.95 with a mil-spec trigger. This is a great parts kit ( includes the grip) to complete your next rifle build or just to have a few on hand as replacement parts. With the coming civil war, it is good to have a back-up of everything on hand. Check prices on part kits here and here.

Lower Parts Kit Includes:

Hammer

Hammer Spring

Trigger

Trigger Spring

Hammer & Trigger Pivot Pins

Disconnector

Disconnector Spring

Bolt Catch

Bolt Catch Plunger

Bolt Catch Spring

Bolt Catch Roll Pin

Pivot Pin

Buffer Retainer

Buffer Retainer Spring

Magazine Catch Button

Magazine Catch Spring

Magazine Catch

Take Down Pin

Selector

Selector Detent

Selector Detent Spring

Trigger Guard

Trigger Guard Roll Pin

Trigger Guard Screw

A2 Pistol Grip

Grip Screw

Grip Screw Washer

Take Down/Pivot Pin Detent

Take Down/Pivot Pin Detent Spring

