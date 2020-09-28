Bettinsoli USA Signs As Gold Sponsor of SCTP

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bettinsoli USA is proud to announce their Gold-Level Sponsorship for the Scholastic Clay Target Program for the 2020-2021 Season.

“The SCTP is helping young athletes reach their potential of becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be,” said Bettinsoli USA Operating Partner, Nick Stratman. “We truly believe in their mission to provide, promote, and perpetuate opportunities for young athletes to safely and enjoyably participate in high quality, team-based sports. We believe Bettinsoli can provide a high-quality shotgun that will fit the needs of youth shooters. Bettinsoli USA looks forward to working with the SCTP to help continue to grow youth shooting sports.”

Bettinsoli shotguns are forged, rather than milled, providing durable shotguns that can take the abuse of competition, such as the Grand Prix, Omega Sport, and Overland models. Bettinsoli shotguns are available in a variety of gauges and lengths to suit the shooter. Bettinsoli provides Italian craftsmanship for the avid American shotgunner.

“We are extremely proud to have Bettinsoli’s support of the SCTP, its families and athletes!” Said Tom Wondrash, SCTP National Director. “Bettinsoli makes high-quality shotguns at an affordable price for our athletes. Its companies like these that understand the importance of getting involved with youth organizations like the SCTP who really make a difference! We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Nick and his crew.”

About the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation

The Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (SSSF) is 501(c)(3) public charity responsible for all aspects of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) across the United States. SCTP and SASP are youth development programs in which adult coaches and other volunteers use shooting sports to teach and to demonstrate sportsmanship, responsibility, honesty, ethics, integrity, teamwork, and other positive life skills.

For more information about the SSSF, visit www.sssfonline.org