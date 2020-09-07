Big Horn Armory (BHA) Announces Release of Special Edition Newsletter

“From the Big Horn Armory Vault” will be a weekly Special Edition newsletter featuring tips, tricks, history, and little known facts from BHA to their dedicated subscriber base.

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, is pleased to announce that it will be rolling out “From the Big Horn Armory Vault,” a weekly Special Edition Newsletter, launching on Sept. 1, 2020. “From the Big Horn Armory Vault” will feature exclusive articles written from the BHA team themselves outlining little known tips and tricks, maintenance guidelines, BHA history, and more. Readers must be subscribed to the BHA email newsletter database to receive these Special Edition newsletters. You can sign up for the newsletter here and receive a free guide on handloading.

“From the Big Horn Armory Vault” will be released every Tuesday weekly, and kicks off with a special four-part series on the “Care and Feeding of Lever Guns,” written by Greg Buchel, BHA President. Other future topics include how BHA got started, how the 500 Auto Max was created, a round-up on scopes, and much more. Got a subject you’d like to learn more about from BHA? Please email us your topic ideas to [email protected] Several days after the newsletter has been released, these featured articles will appear on the BHA Blog for mass consumption.

“We are looking forward to offering our customers an insider’s view of our products and history. We wanted to offer more than just promos and products to our customers, we wanted to offer real knowledge to them and are excited to share this through our new Special Edition newsletter,” commented Buchel.

For more on Big Horn Armory, visit www.bighornarmory.com or any of their social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter.

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.