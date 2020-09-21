Browning, FN America Contribute $50k to NSSF 2020 #Gunvote Voter Ed

U.S.A.-(AmmoLand.com)- NEWTOWN, Conn. – NSSF, the trade association for the firearm industry, is pleased to announce that Browning Arms Company and FN America have together contributed $50,000 to NSSF’s #GUNVOTE voter registration, education, and mobilization campaign.

“With more than 5 million new first-time firearm owners in the United States, November’s election will have a profound impact on the lives and ability of these Americans to continue to lawfully and responsibly exercise their Second Amendment right,” said Browning Arms Company CEO Travis Hall. “Americans of all backgrounds have been moved to purchase firearms and NSSF’s efforts to educate and engage gun-owning voters with the #GUNVOTE campaign will encourage these voters to make their voices loudly and clearly heard at the ballot box. We are proud to contribute to this worthy cause.” “Safeguarding the Second Amendment is a foundational element of FN’s core philosophy and beliefs. Our drive as a manufacturer is to protect the rights and liberties of all firearms enthusiasts across our nation,” said Mark Cherpes, President and CEO, FN America, LLC. “In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever for Americans to understand the issues at stake with their constitutional right to gun ownership and self-protection. We applaud NSSF’s #GUNVOTE campaign and the push to provide clarity to the most important issue of our generation. The support of this effort reaffirms our commitment to protecting those rights and preserving them for future generations.” “The firearm and ammunition industry is fortunate to have leaders like Travis Hall and Mark Cherpes who are both dedicated to protecting the Second Amendment and ensuring the growth and success of our industry,” stated Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel. “With their generous contribution to NSSF’s #GUNVOTE campaign, Browning and FN America are going above and beyond to assist NSSF in registering, educating and activating voters ahead of November’s election. Their substantial contribution is vital now more than ever and is to be commended.”

Election Day is less than 50 days away when tens of millions of voters, including more than 5 million first-time gun buyers, will head to the polls to cast their ballot in the most consequential election for the Second Amendment.

#GUNVOTE is a campaign by the NSSF to encourage America’s gun owners, target shooters, and hunters to register to vote, to become educated on where the candidates stand on the Second Amendment and, on election day, not to risk their rights and #GUNVOTE. The campaign’s website provides links to help voters register and find their polling place. NSSF strongly encourages all industry members to download the #GUNVOTE button to use on their websites and social media.

