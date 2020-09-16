Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Buck Knives has its popular Buck Knives 864 Iceman Folding Knife for just $15.00. Buck tells us they only have 15 left in stock of this normally $30.00 retail knife, so this will sell out. Compare the price online here on Amazon here and this is a great buy. Tip the Buck shopping cart offers free shipping on orders of $50.00 or more.

Cloaked in all black, this knife is perfectly suited for any situation you might find yourself in. The handle is contoured, providing a secure grip and the 420HC blade boasts jagged serrations tough enough to cut through almost anything. BLADE THICKNESS: 0.105″

BLADE LENGTH: 3 1/2″ (8.9 cm)

WEIGHT: 6.3 oz. (178.0 g)

HANDLE: ALUMINUM

CARRY SYSTEM: Pocket Clip

ORIGIN: Imported 420HC STEEL This is Buck's standard blade material because it approaches the wear resistance of high carbon alloys while delivering the corrosion resistance of chromium stainless steels. Add our exclusive heat-treat process and you have a very user-friendly combination of superior corrosion resistance with excellent strength for wear resistance and durability. You also have a blade that is easy to resharpen. For best performance we harden to a Rockwell hardness of Rc 58.

