Caldwell Ballistic Precision Target Camera – Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Caldwell Ballistic Precision Target Camera is a neat invention. In a nutshell, you set it up down by your target and it transmits your shooting results back to you via an app on your cell phone. If you shoot very much, especially at distances up to 400 yds. then you will greatly appreciate the CBPTC. Let’s list out some of the reasons that having one is beneficial.

If you don’t have a spotting scope sometimes it is hard to pinpoint the exact location of a shot. This means you must walk down to the target every shot and mark it. Upon walking back to the shooting bench you must stabilize your breathing for the subsequent shot. So in a nutshell, you will be more accurate and spend less time catching your breath. It eliminates the need to buy a spotting scope for sighting in your rifles. Instead of saving a pile of old targets, you can just save pics. It seems like all of my old targets get misplaced or mislabeled anyway.

So how does all of this operate? Ok, I have to admit, at first I was afraid that this would be a little complicated since it appeared to me as a space age electronic gizmo so I recruited my daughter’s boyfriend, Joe Chappell to help me out. After setting things up he assured me that it was super simple and even I could handle it. Which translates-Anyone in the reading public an make it work.

To begin, let’s cover the power source. It has a rechargeable battery that has a 6-hr. life. This will be more than enough for 99% of us users. But, if you’re doing a lot of shooting you can also use the wiring harness which is designed to work with a deep cycle battery. Or a 3rd option is to use a supplied cord that can be plugged into most std. 12v battery banks.

To set-up is simple. First, install the Caldwell Ballistic Precision Target Camera app icon on your smartphone. Joe said it is a super simple task.

Next you’ll want to set everything up downfield. Set-up the router stand and attach the transmitter to the stand and level. For stability use the supplied stake to anchor the router stand. Point the transmitter towards your shooting bench. Next, attach the camera on the camera mount which attaches to the router stand. Connect the camera power and communication connector.

Next, power up the transmitter. Connect your smartphone or tablet to the Wi-Fi network transmitter. Open the app and you’re good to go.

Now for a few of the features. You can zoom in and pan as desired or take snapshots. I think that I’m going to like the snapshot feature because I can now conveniently file targets for each one of my rifles. And, since I’m an Outdoor Writer the snapshot feature should come in handy when writing articles. You can measure your groups, which will be handy, but especially so when testing out ammo from various manufacturers.

One thing that I am looking forward to when using it is for instance if I’m going antelope hunting. I like to shoot at 100, 200, 300 and 400 yds. to see how much drop that I have. While I can’t watch targets at all four yardages, I can set it at the 400 yd. target (and put my mother-in-law by the 300 yd. target) and then use my spotting scope for the other two targets.

If you’re in my age group then you will understand this observation. It constantly amazes me as to the new technology that they come out with or adapt to fit into our outdoor world. I assume that some young whippersnapper is smart enough to see the correlation between what he has learned in the technical world that he lives/works in and is smart enough to see an application in his outdoor world.

The MSRP on the Caldwell Ballistic Precision Target Camera is $269.99. And to end on a humorous note-I can only assume if you inadvertently set up the camera in the line of fire between you and your target…. Don’t hold your breath waiting on the warranty to cover that little mistake!





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoors writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening for $.99 if you're having trouble.”