Candidate Joe Biden Wants You Disarmed & Defenseless

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Nationwide, Americans tune in each night to find that rioting, looting, and unanswered 911 calls are our “new normal.”

We are repeatedly seeing American businesses looted and burned down while business owners are beaten and killed for defending their livelihoods.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse, and other gun owners responded to a call to action from a local business owner to stand guard over an auto dealership and two mechanic shops in the area.

Here's a copy of the full statement from Kyle Rittenhouse's legal team released on Friday evening by attorney John Pierce (@CaliKidJMP). pic.twitter.com/X1tqduTnzE — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) August 29, 2020

The business owner requested “help [to] protect what he had left of his life’s work” after crippling damage from the previous nights’ rioting and looting.

That evening, Kyle would first defend himself from a twice-convicted pedophile who was chasing him and lunging for his AR-15, and later fight off two other attackers, one with a skateboard and another with a drawn a handgun.

Having watched the video evidence, President Trump observed that Kyle “was trying to get away” from his attackers before he fell and was “very violently attacked.” He also said that, had Kyle not defended himself, “he probably would have been killed.”

These are the words of a man who believes in the natural, God-given right to self-defense.

Join the GOA team on Twitter in thanking @realDonaldTrump for refusing to condemn self-defense. Don’t forget to tag us using our handle @GunOwners!

On the other hand, Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden condemned Rittenhouse as a member of an “extreme, right-wing militia” and suggested Kyle might be connected to “white supremacists and white nationalists and Neo-Nazis and the KKK.”

But the glaring lack of evidence tying Kyle to any such degenerate ideology is revealing.

Joe Biden doesn’t just think Kyle Rittenhouse is a racist—he thinks all gun owners are probably “white supremacists and white nationalists and Neo-Nazis and the KKK.”

I discussed Biden’s vapid ramblings in greater detail yesterday in the Daily Caller.

Biden and his Gun Czar Beto “Hell Yes” O’Rourke don’t just want to take your so-called “assault weapons,” they want to obliterate the right to self-defense.

That’s why this election is so important.

We … CANNOT … Let … Joe … Biden … Win.

I’m asking you to make every preparation for November 3 2020, no matter where you live, or how anti-gun you believe your state or congressional district to be. This election is too important to sit out.

So, please get registered to vote immediately if you are not already.

And forward this link and help get your pro-gun friends registered to vote. You can even coordinate voting in person or by absentee together!

Your goal should be to confirm that every one of your pro-gun friends will be voting on November 3, 2020.

In liberty,

Aidan Johnston

Director of Federal Affairs

Gun Owners of America

@RealGunLobbyist

P.S. Remember to join the GOA team on Twitter in thanking Donald Trump for refusing to condemn self-defense.