CCRKBA Announces Two New Members to Board of Directors

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- BELLEVUE, WA – The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms has added two new members to its Board of Directors following the recent Gun Rights Policy Conference, according to CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb.

“We’re delighted to welcome Dan Zelenka and Cam Edwards to help guide the Citizens Committee through what could be some very interesting times ahead,” Gottlieb stated.

Zelenka is an attorney in New Orleans, Louisiana, and president of the Louisiana Shooting Association. He was a speaker during the gun rights conference, reporting on successes in Louisiana this year. Edwards is editor of BearingArms.com, one of the most widely-read firearms news websites in the country. The host of Cam & Company on Townhall.com and a former personality on NRA-TV, Edwards lives in Virginia. Zelenka and Edwards join Directors Herb Stupp, Mark Walters, Don Moran, Peggy Tartaro, and Joe Waldron.

“With all of the challenges facing gun owners in the next few years,” Gottlieb said, “having Dan and Cam coming aboard with their combined years of experience in the grassroots gun rights movement is going to be critically important.” “The Citizens Committee is assuming a greater role in the firearms community as the Second Amendment remains under constant attack, on Capitol Hill, and in state legislatures. The gun prohibition lobby is being fueled by anti-rights billionaires such as Michael Bloomberg, who have weaponized their wealth to erode the rights of honest citizens.” “Where we lack billions of dollars,” Gottlieb said, “we make up for with boots on the ground. The interests of Second Amendment activists will be well-served by leaders such as Dan Zelenka and Cam Edwards.”

About CCRKBA

With more than 650,000 members and supporters nationwide, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (www.ccrkba.org) is one of the nation's premier gun rights organizations. As a non-profit organization, the Citizens Committee is dedicated to preserving firearms freedoms through active lobbying of elected officials and facilitating grass-roots organization of gun rights activists in local communities throughout the United States.