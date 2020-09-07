Cimarron Firearms Expands Line with New Pistoleer

Fredericksburg, Texas (Ammoland.com)– Cimarron Firearms, a leader in authentic replicas from America’s Old West, is expanding their pistol line-up with the mid-year introduction of the Pistoleer. Designed by Cimarron founder and CEO, Mike Harvey, the Pistoleer is produced by Cimarron’s partner, Uberti. The Pistoleer is styled on classic Old West-style revolvers but made for today’s customers

“The Pistoleer is Mike’s idea for a new line of revolvers incorporating all the best design features our customers love, such as the unique finishes and details,” Bryce Wayt, VP of Retail Operations, said. “The 45LC version we have available now is just the first in this series that will eventually have more caliber and finish options.”

The Pistoleer is a .45LC six-shooter with Uberti’s Fully Automatic Safety Hammer with a 4 ¾” blued barrel and receiver. The steel backstrap is nickel-plated and the hammer and trigger guard are polished for a two-tone effect. All the screws are also finished in a charcoal blue. The two-piece walnut grip features a Cimarron Firearms embedded coin.

The Pistoleer is a superb Western-style carry gun and accurate on the firing range. MSRP is $518.70. See the video here.

About Cimarron Firearms:

Cimarron is recognized as the leader in quality and authenticity in replica firearms. For the past 35 years, Cimarron has worked continuously to perfect the authentic detail, fit, finish, and function of our line of frontier firearms. There is no other firearm that is near equal in value, strength, reliability, and authentic detail as is the line from Cimarron Firearms Co.