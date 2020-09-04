Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Attention Colt fans. Brownells has a sale that combined with an exclusive coupon code “VSD” (this code works to get you $50 off on all orders over $500) you can pick up the Colt AR15 LE6960-CCU Upper Receiver in 5.56 with a M-LOK rail for $599.99. You save over $100.00! Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. See this related deal on parts you need to complete this rifle build. Scroll down the product page to find this model after you click our links.

Offers Colt Quality for Your AR Build. Brownells and Colt have teamed up to offer the LE6960-CCU Upper Receiver which is the same as found on the Colt LE6960-CCU, or Colt Combat Unit Carbine AR-15. Centurion Arms 13” M-LOK Handguard

Mid-Length gas system

16.1” chrome lined barrel

Lightweight Profile Barrel

The LE6960-CCU Upper Receiver is perfect for completing an AR-15 build with Colt quality.

Does not include bolt carrier group or charging handle. Designed with direct input from veteran trainers Mike Pannone, Daryl Holland, and Ken Hackathorn, the LE6960-CCU Upper Receiver is a modern design featuring a 13” Centurion Arms slim profile, M-LOK, free-float handguard, around a 16.1” lightweight profile, mid-length gas system barrel. This barrel has chrome lined bore with a 1-7 twist rate, and a manganese phosphate finish.

