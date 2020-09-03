Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Attention M4 rifle purists. Brownells has a sale that combined with an exclusive coupon code “VSD” (this code works to get you $50 off on all orders over $500) you can pick up the Colt M4 LE6920 Complete Rifle Upper in 16″ length for just $469.99. You save over $90.00! Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. See this related deal on parts you need to complete this rifle build. Scroll down the product page to find this model after you click our links.

Add the Colt legend of reliability to your rifle or build with these complete feature 1/7 RH twist in a chrome lined, button rifled barrel. Available with or without a charging handle, bolt carrier group, and back up sights. All NFA rules apply. NOTE: Does NOT include bolt carrier group, charging handle, or rear backup sight

Some Related Reviews:

Colt M4 LE6920 Complete Rifle Upper 16in Deal Cart Check 09/03/2020

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!