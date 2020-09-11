Cuomo Threat Against Trump Applies to All Who Support President’s Agenda

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York,” the New York Post quoted Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a Sept. 3 article. The governor was reacting to the president saying he was considering pulling federal funds from cities that encourage lawlessness by using threats that do just that.

“New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him,” Cuomo asserted. “He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City, people don’t want to have anything to do with him.”

That sure sounds like a death threat. If you’re skeptical of that, feel free to send similar sentiments to Joe Biden about your town, and see if that doesn’t result in a Secret Service response.

It’s also a telling admission that New York’s draconian gun laws must not work, but as history teaches us, that’s not why those bent on political supremacy really impose them. And it’s more than that. It’s a warning to all Trump supporters that they can expect the same hostility directed at them by New York Democrats and by those they encourage or incite to violence.

That’s because, in a very real way, Trump is an avatar, making fair the question “How is it possible to hate a man like this and not hate those he represents?” Those who voted for him didn’t so much do it because they like the man — it's because what he pledged in his campaign resonated with their values, and with the direction they want to see the country move in.

“The Left Has One More Argument—Kill Them!” a column by conservative commentator Ann Coulter noted:

“What we’re seeing is the following: Prominent liberals repeatedly tell us, with deadly seriousness, that Trump and his supporters are: ‘Hitler,’ ‘fascists,’ ‘bigots,’ ‘haters,’ ‘racists,’ ‘terrorists,’ ‘criminals’ and ‘white supremacists,’ which is then followed by liberals physically attacking conservatives.”

It’s not just “prominent liberals.” Prominent useful idiot “Republican for Biden” Rick Wilson told MSNBC’s openly socialist Lawrence O’Donnell:

“[H]e's a guy backed in large measure by a group of white supremacists and neo-nazis…”

“Not all Trump supporters are Nazis,” Wilson tweeted, seemingly conceding that point, but not quite. “All Nazis are Trump supporters,” he followed up, showing he intended the lying smear to tar all. And not to wander too far afield, but Hitler’s “National Socialism was based on Marx” and don’t let lying socialists tell you otherwise.

We're living in a time when Antifa/BLM street thugs are accosting people simply trying to mind their own business and screaming demands that they raise their fists in solidarity with communism. It is now considered “acceptable” in “progressive” circles to parrot the narrative lie that “Silence is violence” (thereby “justifying self-defense”). Such deliberate mob-inciting rhetoric from Democrat politicians like Cuomo needs to be seen for what it is: Political extortion to chill public support for Republicans. It’s morally no different than radical leftists threatening to (further) “dox” people they hate for attending a “Self Defense is Not a Crime” rally in support of Kyle Rittenhouse.

It’s no surprise that we see low-hanging fruit “inspired” to action, as the recent murder of Patriot Prayer member Aaron “Jay” Danielson proves. Nor should we be surprised when we see “academics” further stoke the flames, like the University of Rhode Island Professor Erik Loomis, a man who incidentally feeds off tax plunder at a public trough.

“He killed a fascist. I see nothing wrong with it, at least from a moral perspective,” Loomis wrote on his blog concerning that murder. Essentially, if you disagree, he’s saying you deserve a death penalty.

How do you think such lunatics react when they see billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown spreading lies about those who believe the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed like:

“GHOST GUNS ARE THE WHITE SUPREMACIST GUN OF CHOICE”

Does anyone really still believe that the reason behind the citizen disarmament wish list a Biden/Harris administration threatens to impose is about “commonsense gun safety”?

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.