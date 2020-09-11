Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has Israel made E-Lander 5.56mm 30 Round Steel Magazines in stock for $11.98 each.

E-LANDER are manufactured by Dies Industries J. Englander LTD, a company founded prior to the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, to produce the tools and dies needed to support industrial growth in the fledgling nation. Today, after more than seven decades of meeting the most demanding requirements of Israel’s industries and leading manufacturers around the world, Englander has an unmatched track record for impeccable precision, design, engineering, and manufacturing with the finest steel and non-ferrous metals. E-LANDER magazines are yet another proof of Englander’s superior quality. High-performance durable steel magazines. Made in Israel for the Tavor, M16, and common sidearms. These magazines were tested by special military forces and anti-terror units and have proven to withstand extreme combat conditions and stringent mission-critical requirements. STEEL BODY: Heavy gauge steel construction exceeding MIL-SPEC requirements.

ENHANCED FLLOWER: White in color, Featuring state-of-the-art Teflon-enhanced anti-tilt self-leveling followers.

SPRINGS: Exceeding MIL-SPEC extra-strong, long-lasting music-wire.

IMPROVED FLOORPLATE: Specially designed reinforced floorplates to resist damage.

PROTECTIVE COATING: High resistance body coating enduring up to 96 hours salt-spray test. The coating is silky so no oil or lubricating needed – which eliminates stoppages caused by dirt and oil coming together.

EASY DISASSEMBLY: Internal base plate is held by the fixtures on the bottom of the magazine so parts don’t “fly” out of the mags.

WEIGHT: 0.44 lbs MADE IN ISRAEL

