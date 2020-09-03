Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has a member-only sale on the ETS 30 Round AR15 Translucent Magazines Deal for just $11.98 each with no limit on how many you can buy. That is as low as we have seen this product yet. You can check prices here or here online.

This standard capacity magazine for the AR15 rifle is constructed from a tough advanced translucent polymer. It has a reliable no-tilt follower and a design that allows it to be quickly disassembled without tools for cleaning or maintenance. Clip on dust covers keep dirt and debris out during storage. The body of the magazine is molded with ridges that allow for a very positive grip should you be required to strip the magazine from your rifle in adverse conditions. Inside you will find an anti-tilt polymer follower and a 416 stainless steel spring. The polymer floor plate is easily removed by pressing in on the 5.56mm shaped gray button and sliding the plate off. Features And Benefits: For .223/5.56mm OR .300BLK (7.62x35mm)

Standard 30rd Round Capacity

Advanced Translucent Polymer

Available With An Integrated Coupler Or In A Non-Coupled Model

No Tilt Follower With Reliable Bolt Open On Last Round

Clip On Dust Cover To Keep Dirt And Debris Out During Storage

Fast And Easy Disassembly For Maintenance Without Tools Via Our Specially Designed Floor Plate

Floor Plate Provides Excellent Grip When Pulling Mag From A Pouch

Superior Grip With Our Specially Designed Grip Ribs Advanced Polymer Offers The Following Benefits: Extreme Impact Resistance

Resistance To Harsh Chemicals

Superior Heat & Uv Resistance

Does Not Become Brittle In Extreme Cold

Translucent Allowing You To See Your Rounds

Ultra Low Creep So The Feed Lips Will Not Splay Over Time, Even When Stored Loaded Coupling System Offers The Following Features: Completely Integrated Coupling System, No External Pieces

Allows User To Couple Two Or More Mags Together

Mags Can Be Coupled / Uncoupled In Seconds With No Tools Slim Design, Less Than 1/8″ Wider Than The Non-Coupled Model.

All ETS 30 Round AR15 Translucent Magazines are well-reviewed:

