USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Optics Planet has 20 round Boxes of Federal Premium Syntech Defense 9mm Luger 138 grain Segmented Hollow Point Centerfire Pistol Ammunition in stock for $20.69 with FREE shipping. That is $1.03 each a round for segmenting personal protection ammunition.

Syntech changed the range forever. Now the technology is revolutionizing protection as well. All-new Syntech Defense provides dynamic terminal performance with a hollow-point bullet that separates into three segments and a deep-penetrating core on impact. The core penetrates 12 to 18 inches through bare ballistics gel and heavy clothing—a critical benchmark in self-defense situations and the best terminal performance of any round in its class. The petals create three secondary wound channels, each more than 6 inches deep, adding to the terminal effect. Caliber: 9mm Luger

Number of Rounds: 20

Bullet Type: Segmented Hollow Point (SHP)

Bullet Weight: 138 grain

Muzzle Velocity: 1050 ft/s Like all Syntech loads, an advanced polymer jacket eliminates lead and copper fouling and drastically reduces damaging heat and friction in the barrel. Its Federal exclusive Catalyst primer provides hot, extremely reliable ignition without the use of lead.

