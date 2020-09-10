FHFH Awarded Grant by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund has awarded a grant to the national Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry (FHFH) venison donation ministry. This funding will help FHFH pay meat processing bills to transform donated deer into nutritious meat for local food banks while helping people across the nation see and understand the incredible value of “hunters for the hungry” programs.

“On behalf of those in our country who struggle with hunger, we thank the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund for their generosity and support of our mission to end hunger in America,” said FHFH Executive Director Josh Wilson

Guided by the visionary leadership of Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris, the Outdoor Fund empowers Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s 200 million annual customers to support conservation efforts by rounding up their purchases. Rallying passionate customers alongside dedicated team members, industry partners, and leading conservation organizations, Bass Pro is creating North America’s largest conservation movement to collectively shape the future of the outdoors and all who love it for generations to come.

About FHFH – People across America who struggle with food insecurity are often desperate for meat and protein items. FHFH gives nutritious meat to food banks, food pantries and feeding ministries that help those in need by paying inspected and approved local butcher shops to process deer and livestock that are donated by farmers and hunters. Meat for over 20.9 million meals has been donated, processed, and distributed by FHFH since 1997. The organization welcomes new supporters and volunteers to join the cause. To learn more please visit www.fhfh.org, call toll-free 866-438-3434, or email [email protected].

