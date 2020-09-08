Foxtrot Mike Products 5″ Glock Style Ultra Light 9mm AR Pistol w/ SBA3 Brace $679.99

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has the popular Foxtrot Mike Products 5″ Glock Style Ultra Light Barrel 9mm AR Pistol with the SBA3 Brace in stock for $679.99. Limit 1 per household. Quantities exceeding 1 will not allow checkout. This is a Primary Arms exclusive and these will sell out again.
Foxtrot Mike Products is at it again with another 9mm AR pistol exclusively built for Primary Arms. For those wanting an even smaller and lighter pistol, this build features a short 5” barrel with a 1:10 twist rate. The FM Products blast diffuser extends past the 5.5” M-LOK handguard and directs all the excess gas and concussion of your shots forward instead of the sides, making this much more enjoyable to shoot at indoor ranges. The upper and lower receivers are machined from billet aluminum allowing for a greater degree of customizability for look and function. The magazine well and upper receiver feed ramps have been machined for use with Glock magazines, yet it is still compatible with standard AR-15 parts like a trigger, pistol grip, and safety selector. The integrated magazine release is much larger and easier to reach than the Mil-Spec alternative allowing for quicker magazine changes. Utilizing a Standard T-style charging handle, you can swap it out for whatever you want. Foxtrot Mike is building some of the most popular AR-9s on the market and Primary Arms is proud to offer them directly to you.
Features:
- Mil-Spec charging handle
- 5” barrel chambered in 9mm
- Billet upper and lower receiver
- Glock compatible magazine well, receiver, and bolt
- Enlarged magazine release
- Blow back recoil mechanism
- Blast diffuser muzzle device
- Mil-Spec AR-15 lower parts kit
- SB Tactical SBA3 arm brace
- 1.3″ internal diameter handguard
- 5.5″ M-LOK handguard
This blowback 9mm pistol comes with a smooth pistol length buffer tube and buffer/recoil spring combination tuned to reliably cycle a wide variety of ammunition. The heavy 9mm bolt also helps to increase dwell time and reduce bolt bounce ensuring safe and smooth feeling action. An additional feature with this model is the included SB Tactical SBA3 pistol stabilizing brace. Featuring 5 positions of length adjustability and a nylon strap for securely attaching to different arm sizes. Makes your AR pistol much more usable whether you are shooting one-handed, braced against your cheek, or pushing forward against a sling. Feature-rich, high-quality, and affordable, Foxtrot Mike Products offer cutting edge solutions utilizing the highest quality materials and manufacturing processes available.
Foxtrot Mike Products 5″ Glock Style Ultra Light 9mm AR Pistol w/ SBA3 Brace $679.99
All Foxtrot Mike Products Glock Style Ultra Light 9mm AR Pistols are well-reviewed. Note videos are not of the exact same product:
I am just curious, do you call Travis Haley, James Yeager, Reid Henrichs, Dave Spaulding, Taran Butler, Larry Vickers and many other trainers, competition shooters and former SOF members "poor carpenters" as well? They all recommend swapping out factory handgun sights and some of them even developed their own.
Find me a good carpenter who doesn't have his own tools – which are set up (personalized) exactly like he likes them. You are ignoring one of the aspects of the quote you keep referencing – a carpenter or any other professional is responsible for insuring that they have the right tools. Thus a carpenter who blames their tools is really blaming themselves and doesn't even understand it. Just as you don't seem to understand the usefulness of personalizing shooting tools. I can shoot a handgun with factory sights, but for carry I insist on night sights. For competition I insist on fiber optic sights.
