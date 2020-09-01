GLOCK P80 Now Available in Partnership with Lipsey’s

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- September 1, 2020 GLOCK, Inc. is excited to announce a new production offering of a GLOCK P80 in partnership with Lipsey’s Firearm Distributors. Also referred to as the “GLOCK Pistole 80”, this special offering is a recreated GLOCK P80 model which later became known globally on the commercial market as the GLOCK 17.

GLOCK’s long-standing history of perfection began in the early 1980s when Gaston Glock submitted the GLOCK P80 to the Austrian Army. With its polymer frame and SAFE ACTION® System, the game-changing pistol passed a series of stringent tests and was selected as the Army’s preferred service weapon. With unprecedented success in military applications, the GLOCK P80 was released commercially as the celebrated GLOCK 17.

“GLOCK, in conjunction with Lipsey’s is very pleased to commemorate the adoption of the GLOCK P80 by the Austrian Army with a recreation inspired by the original GLOCK Pistole 80,” said Bob Radecki, GLOCK, Inc. National Sales Manager. “The GLOCK P80 was GLOCK’s first pistol and was the catalyst that led to the introduction of the G17 which revolutionized the pistol market and launched GLOCK as the pistol manufacturer trusted around the globe for over 30 years.”

The pistol will come in the original “Tupperware” style pistol case and will be encased in custom designed packaging commemorating the historical meaning of the pistol and significance leading to what GLOCK is known for today. Also included will be a certificate of authenticity.

“I have always wanted to do a retro GLOCK pistol,” said Jason Cloessner, VP & Product Development Manager at Lipsey’s. “GLOCK took painstaking measures to recreate the original frames and packaging to make this P80 edition as close to the original as we could get. Not only is this edition a great shooter, it helps tell the amazing story of how GLOCK came to be.”

The GLOCK P80 is an exclusive release model in the US and will only be available through Lipsey’s. For more information about the GLOCK P80 please visit Lipsey's.

About GLOCK, Inc.

