USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a sale running on the newest model GLOCK G44 22LR 10RD 4.02″ pistol in black for just $359.00. Compare that top the same product here and even here and here and you see why this is a great buy, besides just the fact that it is in stock! Limit 1 per household. Quantities exceeding 1 will not allow checkout.

The Glock 44 is chambered in the most powerful handgun round in the world… 22lr. Ok so maybe not the most powerful, but definitely the most fun and affordable. The Glock G44 22lr pistol features the same grip size as the compact G19 but because it is chambered in .22 LR. It makes this the perfect platform for training new shooters who will eventually move up to 9mm. Additionally, the low cost of 22 ammunition combined with the familiar controls make this great for high volume training while spending half the money. The Glock 44 compact polymer frame comes with multiple different backstraps to customize the fit to any hand size and the to included 10 round magazines features loading levers for easy loading. For a reliable, affordable, Glock pattern training platform, check out the G44 22lr pistol. Features: Chambered in .22 LR

Polymer / steel hybrid slide

Front and rear slide serrations

Compact G19 size frame

Same controls and ergonomics

Includes multiple backstraps

Standard light mount

Safe trigger

Glock Marksman barrel

Adjustable rear sight

Includes two 10 round magazines The G44 slide features a hybrid polymer and steel design to reduce overall weight and reciprocating mass for lower felt recoil. Tested with a wide variety of ammo, the G44 is extremely reliable and the Glock Marksman barrel ensures even the cheapest rounds will hit their mark. The rear sights are also adjustable to dial in your accuracy. Glock is committed to Perfection in all their firearms and products. With a loyal following of law enforcement, military, and sport shooters, Glock has become the leading global pistol manufacturer. Renowned for its pistols which are safe, simple, and fast, Glock looks to continue pursuing perfection in design, engineering, and manufacturing. Add a Glock to your personal collection, you will be happy that you did.

The GLOCK G44 is well-reviewed:

