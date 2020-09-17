JTS M12AK 12 GA 18″ Semi-Auto Shotgun $499.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the JTS M12AK 12 GA 18″ Semi-Auto Shotgun in stock and shipping for just $499.99.

What do you get when you cross a 12-gauge shotgun and an AK-47? The mad scientist at JTS thought the same thing and like Dr. Frankenstein, they brought to life the M12AK. With the familiar look and control of the venerable AK-47 and the brute power of the 12 gauge the M12AK is more than just a gimmick. This M12AK features a 4-position gas system that can be adjusted for different loads for everything from sub-1 ounce 2-3/4″ shells up to 3″ slugs. Staying true to the AK-47 nature, the pistol grip and trigger assembly are AK compatible and the modified AK sights are rendered to give that legendary look. Features: Shoots 2-3/4” and 3” shells

Picatinny Rail

Chrome lined barrel

4-Position gas system for adjustments based on loads

Fits Rem Choke tubes

Comes with two 5 round magazines

Compatible with aftermarket Saiga and SGM Tactical magazines

Gauge: 12 GA

Action: Semi-Auto

Chamber: 3″

Sights: Modified Adjustable AK Sights

Receiver Finish: Black

Stock Material: Polymer

Stock Finish: Matte Black

Barrel Length: 18.7″

Overall Length: 39.37″

Magazine: (2) 5 Round This beast of a shotgun is just as much a hunting shotgun as it is a home defense or plinking firearm.

