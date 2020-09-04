Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a package deal on their PSA 36” Single Gun Case and seven (7) D&H 30 round rifle magazines just $119.99. If you have been shopping for D&H magazines you know they are $14.99 each on the best day, usually $24 or more $$. So with the gun case, this is a great deal.

Palmetto State Armory 36″ Single Gun Case, Black. Model: PSA Single Gun Case

Size: 36″

Material: 600D Polyester

Color: Black Palmetto State Armory Cases are designed to optimally secure and protect long guns, and come equipped with multiple storage areas to efficiently organize ammunition and accessories. Features: Padded backpack straps for hands-free transport

Three large storage pouches for ammunition and firearm accessories

Dual zippered storage area

Designed to protect a rifle during transport and storage

Made of 600D Polyester D&H 5.56 30rd Aluminum Magazine MAGAZINE SPECIFICATIONS Aluminum, 6061 – T0 Body. Resistance welded to US Military Specifications

Aluminum Magazine Body is Heat Treated to T6, then Hardcoat Anodized

Magazine Body Black Teflon

Spring is 17-7PH Checked for Compression with a Chatillon Gauge

Follower: Magpul Foliage Green OR Yellow Anti-Tilt Follower. Brand new mil-spec M16/AR15 30rd aluminum mags with black teflon finish and foliage green Magpul followers. Made by D&H (Company formerly named Labelle) for Palmetto State Armory. These are the best of the breed because they have a slick durable Teflon coat inside and out. Stamped with US military cage code Q4TQ4 Floorplates marked: Palmetto State Armory, LLC, Columbia, SC.

Related Reviews:

PSA 36″ Single Gun Case & Seven 30rd D&H Magazines Deal Cart Check 09/04/2020:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!