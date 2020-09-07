“Gunsmith Tools, Cutters and Gauges – A Primer” is Now Available

The fourth book in the Gunsmithing Student Handbook series, containing over 100 years of knowledge, is now available in paperback or eBook for all students of gunsmithing.

Kalispell, Mont. (Ammoland.com) – Fred Zeglin, gunsmith, teacher, and writer, worked with the makers of gunsmithing tools, reamers, headspace gauges, and much more to create “Gunsmith Tools, Cutters & Gauges – A Primer,” the fourth book in the Gunsmithing Student Handbook Series. It contains a wealth of knowledge about how and why gunsmithing tools are designed and manufactured as they are. Many folks getting into gunsmithing, either professionally or as a hobby, need this jump start about the available tooling and the basics of its use. The book is out now and available on Amazon or from www.4drentals.com.

Consider that the information in this primer is assembled from the writings of people who best know these tools, including the manufacturers who make them. The school of hard knocks takes a long time to teach valuable lessons and this book can save you years and introduce you to some tools and concepts you were unaware of. Even old timers will pick up some valuable information; don’t continue through life believing “Wives’ Tales” when you can have facts.

Each book in the series provides a highly detailed and technical explanation of the subject at hand in a way that any gun lover will be able to understand. Other titles in the series include “Chambering Rifles for Accuracy,” “Chambering for Ackley Cartridges,” and “Understanding Headspace for Firearms.” These titles dovetail nicely with the new book as the subjects are all connected.

This is an old-fashioned primer filled with modern information about gunsmithing tools. Merriam-Webster defines a primer as “a small introductory book or a short informative piece of writing.” Teaching you how these tools are designed and made will make you more efficient and profitable as a gunsmith.

Zeglin commented, “People who have decades of experience with a job and it’s tools have a ‘curse of knowledge.’ In short, they have no idea how much of what they know needs to be explained to people with less experience. Even the terminology that we use requires defining. I think this book is a huge step toward breaking that curse.”

“Gunsmith Tools, Cutters & Gauges – A Primer” is ISBN-13: 978-0-9831598-6-5. The price of the book is $12.95 for paperback. The softcover measure 5.50” x 8.5” and contains 75 Pages. The eBook version is available on Amazon. eBook Version is ISBN-13: 978-0-9831598-7-2.

Zeglin is available for interviews and may be reached at [email protected]

About the Authors:

Fred Zeglin stitched the words of Clymer Precision Inc., Dave Manson Precision Reamers, JGS Precision Tool Manufacturing, Pacific Tool and Gauge, and even SAAMI together, collating all these sources into a cohesive work that represents at least a hundred years of knowledge, probably much more, to create “Gunsmith Tools, Cutters & Gauges: A Primer.”

Zeglin has been building custom hunting rifles for over thirty years. Zeglin has taught classes for the NRA Short Term Gunsmithing program at three separate colleges and is the Coordinator/Instructor for the Firearms Technology program at FVCC. He has published three books before the Gunsmithing Student Handbook Series, including “Hawk Cartridges Manual,” “Wildcat Cartridges, Reloader's Handbook of Wildcat Cartridge Design,” and “P.O. Ackley, America’s Gunsmith.” Zeglin has also created two digital video courses for the American Gunsmithing Institute (AGI): “Taming Wildcats” and “Reloading A to Z.” Zeglin’s books are available on Amazon or from www.4drentals.com.